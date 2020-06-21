Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Left Menu
In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:06 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performing Yoga on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. "Yoga is India's gift hamper to the world for health and peace in the world. It is a golden key to the treasure of health. That is why people from all sections of the society practice Yoga for peace, calmness and health," he said.

Naqvi added that despite the COVID-19 crisis forcing people to celebrate the International Yoga Day inside their homes, "it is being practiced by all with the same fervour, irrespective of religion." "Yoga gives strength to the body and calmness to the mind. That is why Yoga should remain a part of our lives even in the most difficult circumstances," he added.

The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers of various states, several Union Ministers among others, performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

