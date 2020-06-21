International Yoga Day: Yoga session held at J-K's Doda COVID-19 quarantine facility

On the occasion of the 6th International Yoga Day, a yoga session was conducted at Boys Higher Secondary School, Doda, a COVID-19 quarantine facility. Quarantined individuals took part in the session with great enthusiasm and extended their gratitude to the district administration for taking great care of their physical fitness.

The exercises were held under the direction of DDC Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode. The exercises were guided by Dr Sanjeev and Dr Iram. They demonstrated asanas while maintaining a safe distance from the quarantined individuals. "Yoga will greatly improve the mental and physical strength of those who are at risk of getting COVID-19" said Dr Sanjeev.

The session was also attended by ADMO Doda Dr R.K. Shan and Dr Ashwini Kumar, Yoga Day coordinator for the Doda district. The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

This year, the celebration is centred around the theme "Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family". (ANI)