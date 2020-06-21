Fire breaks out at wooden house in Himachal's Kalwari village

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted....
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has provided video footage from the second Test against South Africa in 2018 to prove that he got injured and as a result, deserves an insurance payout for losing his Indian Premier League IPL deal with Kolkat...
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday said Yoga is a divine gift of India to the human civilisation while residents of the state performed asanas staying at home and on digital media platforms, on the International Day of Yoga. Amid the COV...
A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year.The path of the eclipse spanned East Asia, South Asia,...