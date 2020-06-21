Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya extends night curfew, ban on inter-state movement of people till June 30

The night curfew was to be in force till Monday. The state government has also extended the ban on inter-state movement of people till June 30, they said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:55 IST
Meghalaya extends night curfew, ban on inter-state movement of people till June 30

The Meghalaya government has extended the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am till June 30, officials said on Sunday. The night curfew was to be in force till Monday.

The state government has also extended the ban on inter-state movement of people till June 30, they said. "District deputy commissioners have been asked to issue extension of night curfew orders and directives to extend ban on inter-state movement of people," a senior government official told PTI.

The official orders, however, will not apply to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies and other essential services, he said. As part of measures to ease the lockdown norms, the Meghalaya government has allowed operationalisation of over 400 shops out of th e 1,222 shops identified at the IewDuh market, from Monday.

It has also allowed operations of beauty parlours, salons and barber shops but in strict adherence to social distancing norms and stipulated time limits, the official said. Weekly markets across the state, except the ones in areas along the India-Bangladesh border and the inter-state border with Assam, have got the nod to open, too.

Educational institutions will continue to remain closed along with religious places, he said, adding, large public gatherings are also not allowed. Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 84 per cent after five more patients were cured on Saturday, a health official said.

Meghalaya has reported a total of 44 coronavirus cases, making it the state with the "least number of infections", the official said. "Meghalaya - 5 more persons have recovered and test negative for COVID19. Total cases: 44. Total active cases: 6.

Recovered: 37," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a tweet..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yoga is a vibrant, timeless tradition which brings people closer: Ambassador Abhay Kumar

Extending wishes on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Sunday said that yoga is a vibrant and timeless tradition that brings people closer. In a statement, the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and...

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...

Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Live gigs in Britain are back - but youll need a carThere wont be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across t...

Couple die in roof collapse

A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu 50, his wife Margshree 45 and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020