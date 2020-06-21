Left Menu
Raj Bhavan observes International Day of Yoga in J-K

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, along with his wife Dr Smita Murmu led the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga in Jammu and Kashmir by practising Yoga at home.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:20 IST
The Lieutenant Governor, in his message, encouraged the people to practice Yoga from their homes during the challenging situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, along with his wife Dr Smita Murmu led the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga in Jammu and Kashmir by practising Yoga at home. This was done as per the Common Yoga Protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, in consonance with the theme "Yoga at Home and Yoga with family".

The Lieutenant Governor, in his message, encouraged the people to practice Yoga from their homes during the challenging situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. "Yoga maintains harmony between body & mind of practitioners and is useful in managing lifestyle disorders, mental stress and wellbeing, especially improving respiratory health and immunity during this ongoing situation," he added.

He advised the people to inculcate Yoga in their daily routine practice as a way of life for balanced, healthy and peaceful living. Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, senior officers, security personnel, household and secretariat staff of the Raj Bhavan also participated in the yoga session while maintaining adequate social distancing. (ANI)

