COVID-19: Delhi records 3,000 cases; 63 more die, say authorities

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,175 and the total number of cases at 59,746, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. It said as many as 33,013 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,558 active cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:42 IST
The national capital recorded 3,000 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city near the 60,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease increased to 2,175, authorities said. It was the third day on the trot that the number of cases touched or crossed the 3,000-mark. On Saturday, Delhi had witnessed 3,630 cases, the highest single-day spike here. On Friday, the number was 3,137. As many as 63 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,175 and the total number of cases at 59,746, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

It said as many as 33,013 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,558 active cases. The bulletin said a total of 3,70,014 tests have been conducted till date, with 19,474 tests per million population.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 12,106 in the city, it said.

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

