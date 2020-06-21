Goa adds 64 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 818

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa rose by 64 to 818 on Sunday, which is the second biggest single day rise in the recent past, state Health department said. Most of the new cases were reported from Mangor Hill hotspot in Vasco which had contributed a large number of cases earlier.

Six patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 135, as per the Health department bulletin. The coastal state now has 683 active cases. A total 338 people from Mangor Hill have tested positive for coronavirus so far while 205 others have some kind of links to this area, as per the government data.

New cases were also reported from Margao town in Salcette taluka and its surrounding areas like Ambelim, Navelim, Curtorim and Raia. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 818, new cases 64, deaths: nil, discharged cases 135, active cases 683, samples tested till date 52,301.