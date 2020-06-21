Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:27 IST
Maha coastal areas to get widespread rains on Monday: IMD
Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread rainfall in its coastal areas on Monday while other regions are expected to receive isolated to fairly widespread showers, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday

It said Konkan region, which took the brunt of cycloneNisarga some weeks back, would receive widespread rainfall in most places

The intensity of showers would be fairly widespread in Marathwada and Vidarbha while Madhya Maharashtra would get showers in isolated areas, the IMD circular said.

