Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhima Koregaon case: Brinda Karat writes to Shah over 'inhuman treatment' being meted out to activisits

In her letter, she said that many of those incarcerated are in fragile health and the delay in investigation is taking a toll on them. "I write to draw your attention to the inhuman treatment meted out to those political and human rights activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:52 IST
Bhima Koregaon case: Brinda Karat writes to Shah over 'inhuman treatment' being meted out to activisits
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the "inhuman treatment" being meted out to 11 activists arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. In her letter, she said that many of those incarcerated are in fragile health and the delay in investigation is taking a toll on them.

"I write to draw your attention to the inhuman treatment meted out to those political and human rights activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case. I am writing to you because the investigation is under the NIA which is under your command," Karat said in the letter. "Even though nine of the eleven arrested have been incarcerated for two years which is more than enough time for investigation, the NIA has been consistently opposing bail applications. Several of the accused are in fragile health," she said.

The CPI(M) politburo member said at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are in real danger of contracting the virus and many of them suffer from co-morbidities which makes them very vulnerable. The arrested accused in this case are Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Arun Ferreira, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde.

Describing the condition of those incarcerated, Karat gave the example of Gautam Navlakha and said that even while his bail application was pending before a Delhi Court, he was whisked away by the NIA team and taken to Mumbai. She said Navlakha was referred to a quarantine facility which is jam-packed and extremely unhygienic.

"He is also vulnerable to the virus with serious digestive problems, blood pressure, and hypertension. His quarantine period is over and yet he is being kept in that centre as a measure to punish him," Karat said. "It is shocking and deplorable that a political detenu should be treated in this fashion. I urge you to look into the conditions in which he is being held and ensure that he is moved to a more hygienic facility pending his bail," she said.

The CPI(M) leader also cited the example of 81-year-old Varavara Rao who she said was denied bail and discharged just after three days from the well-equipped JJ hospital. She said Rao was brought back to the jail in spite of his alarmingly deteriorating health condition.

"Vindictive political actions against those who have served the poor and marginalized bring no credit to any Government. This is even more alarming in view of the rising numbers of prison inmates and police personnel testing COVID positive in Mumbai prisons. I hope you will consider the issues raised here and take appropriate action," Karat added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stalin accuses Palaniswami of "behaving like CM for Salem"

Chief Minister K Palaniswami was behaving as if he headed only Salem, DMK President M K Stalin alleged here on Sunday posing a series of questions to the AIADMK government over rising coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu. Leaving districts with ...

YSRC MP in AP alleges threat to life; Petitions LS Speaker

A ruling YSR Congress MP in Andhra Pradesh, critical of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on some issues in recent days, on Sunday alleged threat to his life from his own party legislators and workers and said he has written to Lok Sabha Spe...

Army given full freedom to deal with China: MoS Kishan Reddy

The Army has been given full freedom in dealing with China and protecting Indias territory and its men in the backdrop of the border faceoff in Ladakh, Union Minister of State for Home GKishanReddy said on Sunday. Speaking after meeting fam...

SC transfers dowry death case from Unnao to Delhi

The Supreme Court came to the rescue of a man by transferring the dowry death case of his daughter from Uttar Pradeshs Unnao to Tiz Hazari here, taking note of his plea which said the accused were politically influential persons. The plea i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020