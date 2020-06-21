Combined BEd Entrance Exam in UP rescheduled for July 29
The Combined Bachelor of Education Entrance Examination in the state has been rescheduled to July 29, 2020, by the state government, in view of the COVID-19.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:32 IST
The Combined Bachelor of Education Entrance Examination in the state has been rescheduled to July 29, 2020, by the state government, in view of the COVID-19. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 8, 2020, after which it was first postponed to April 22, 2020, due to COVID-19.
Around 1,10,000 applicants have requested for a change in their preferred centre. In view of prevention from COVID-19, the government is considering increasing the number of centres for the examination. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID