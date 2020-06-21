Yoga day: 72,000 students take part in online Yoga session in Haryana

To mark the 6th International Yoga Day, Haryana's Higher Education Department on Sunday organized a live online yoga session for university and college students through its official Facebook page. Around 72,000 people participated in the online event from their homes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A contest based on this year's theme of 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family' was also organized for students, an official spokesman said. "To participate in the contest, the students had to register on a toll-free number by giving a missed call and join the live yoga session organized by the Department on June 21. To complete the contest, students had to upload a picture of doing yoga at home with their family on their social media," he said.

The spokesman said a total of 25,357 missed calls were received by the department on its toll-free number and around 72,000 participants participated in the live yoga session. "The 45 minutes session featured various yoga asanas," he said. A five-member committee will judge the contest and after thorough scrutiny of each application, the names of winners would be announced.

The college with the highest participation will also be given a cash award of Rs 21,000, the spokesman said. He said the department had started daily live yoga sessions on its Facebook page since the beginning of the month.