COVID-19: Death toll increase to 550 in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 550 after 21 fatalities were reported, the state government said in a statement on Sunday The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 17,731

Of the 21 COVID-19 deaths, three took place in Kanpur Nagar, two each in Meerut, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Etawah, and one each in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Siddharthanagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli, Badaun, Jhansi and Farrukhabad, according to the statement Till now, as many as 10,995 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, it said

`The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,186.