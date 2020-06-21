Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt evacuates over 1.5 lakh stranded J-K residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.5 lakh residents stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:16 IST
Govt evacuates over 1.5 lakh stranded J-K residents
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.5 lakh residents stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID-19 lockdown. "The Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 60 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 48,333 passengers while about 1,06,201 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date," an official release by the government said.

"Therefore, a total of about 1,54,534 J-K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 60 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus," it said. As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1,309 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 20 to June 21 mornings while 808 passengers have reached today in the 39th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 39 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 32,637 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why no reaction to 'China's incursion'? Cong leader asks Kerala CM

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not responded to Chinas incursions into Ladakh area and whether the neighbouring country was a bosom pal. Speaking to reporter...

Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pan...

Nepal's Parliamentary Committee supports amendment in Citizenship Act, Parliament soon to start discussion

Nepals parliamentary committee on Sunday has voted in favour of amending the countrys citizenship act that would require seven years threshold for foreign women to get naturalized citizenship after marrying a Nepali citizen. A meeting of St...

People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today: Dharmendra Pradhan on India-China situation

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question Indias military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020