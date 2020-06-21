Artists make rangolis on International Yoga Day in Vadodara

Artists of a Sahaj Rangoli Group on Sunday made rangolis on the International Yoga Day in Vadodara. "Sixteen of our members have drawn 18 rangoli designs on the theme of 'yoga at home with family'," Kamlesh, a group member told ANI.

The 6th International Yoga Day was observed with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family' today. The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)