Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,225 with 35 new cases

At least 35 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, raising the state's coronavirus count to 1,225, officials said.A total of 680 persons have recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active cases to 545, they said. "Out of 1,175 samples tested for COVID 19, 35 people found positive.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-06-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 35 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, raising the state's coronavirus count to 1,225, officials said. A total of 680 persons have recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active cases to 545, they said.

"Out of 1,175 samples tested for COVID 19, 35 people found positive. Among them 31 people have returned from Bangladesh, two persons have returned from Bangalore & one person was in contact of a COVID-19 patient," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet. State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said so far 34,000 people who were stranded at different places due to the lockdown have returned to Tripura, while 29,000 people stuck in the state have made their way back home.

Tripura has seen a steady surge in COVID-19 cases after being declared coronavirus-free in late April.

