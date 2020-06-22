Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure verification of COVID cases within 24 hours: Delhi govt to DMs

District Magistrates are required to ensure that all daily reported positive cases are physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours." "They may scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams, engaging additional manpower and requisitioning additional resources proper implementation and daily reporting," it stated..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 01:14 IST
Ensure verification of COVID cases within 24 hours: Delhi govt to DMs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Sunday directed all district magistrates to ensure that the daily reported cases of coronavirus are verified within 24 hours and scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams if needed. The Delhi government had on Saturday issued a revised order stating that coronavirus patients who do not have any comorbidities or require hospitalization could opt for home isolation.

In a State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting on Saturday, it was decided that the home quarantine system will continue. The decision came a day after LG Anil Baijal ordered mandatory five-day quarantine for all COVID-19 patients. "All individuals who are positive will be referred to the COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness, and presence of co-morbidities," the Delhi government order said.

In the order issued on Sunday, the government said, "All District Magistrates are directed to implement the decision of the SDMA, in letter and spirit with immediate effect through CDMO's, District Surveillance officer and all other resources available at their disposal. District Magistrates are required to ensure that all daily reported positive cases are physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours." "They may scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams, engaging additional manpower and requisitioning additional resources proper implementation and daily reporting," it stated.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police detain 400 after protest over coronavirus restrictions

Police in The Hague said they detained some 400 people on Sunday after demonstrators refused to leave a protest against the Dutch governments social-distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.Several thousand pro...

Germany struggles to impose local coronavirus restrictions

Authorities in Germanys Goettingen and North Rhine Westphalia regions have called on police to enforce quarantine measures following a rise in local coronavirus infections and trouble getting people to adhere to isolation rules.Health autho...

Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps, indicating rising contagion

Germanys coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, health authorities said, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.The rise brings wi...

Vikin.gg edge OG at Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Vikin.gg posted a 2-1 victory over OG on Sunday to pull into a tie atop the Group A standings in the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg dispatched OG after sandwiching wins in 33 minutes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020