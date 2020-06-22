Ensure verification of COVID cases within 24 hours: Delhi govt to DMs

The Delhi government on Sunday directed all district magistrates to ensure that the daily reported cases of coronavirus are verified within 24 hours and scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams if needed. The Delhi government had on Saturday issued a revised order stating that coronavirus patients who do not have any comorbidities or require hospitalization could opt for home isolation.

In a State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting on Saturday, it was decided that the home quarantine system will continue. The decision came a day after LG Anil Baijal ordered mandatory five-day quarantine for all COVID-19 patients. "All individuals who are positive will be referred to the COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness, and presence of co-morbidities," the Delhi government order said.

In the order issued on Sunday, the government said, "All District Magistrates are directed to implement the decision of the SDMA, in letter and spirit with immediate effect through CDMO's, District Surveillance officer and all other resources available at their disposal. District Magistrates are required to ensure that all daily reported positive cases are physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours." "They may scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams, engaging additional manpower and requisitioning additional resources proper implementation and daily reporting," it stated.