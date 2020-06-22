Indian Army soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pak
Indian Army soldier Dipak Karki lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops here in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, officials said.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:32 IST
Indian Army soldier Dipak Karki lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops here in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, officials said.
"In the incident, Havildar Dipak Karki was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. He was a brave, highly motivated, and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors at about 3:30 am and 5:30 am.
