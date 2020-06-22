Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:53 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:30 p.m.
COVID-19: Rajasthan records 67 fresh cases. 12:06 p.m.
Pakistan reports 4,471 new COVID-19 cases, 89 deaths. 11:17 a.m.
Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief 10:41 a.m. Delhi HC stays probe, other proceedings in connection with FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.
10:01 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 139.
9:41 a.m. India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,699, cases climb to 4,25,282 with 445 new fatalities, and 14,821 fresh infections: Health ministry.
8:47 a.m. First COVID-19 death in Goa; an 85-year-old woman loses battle with coronavirus: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
