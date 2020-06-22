One dead following landslide in Mizoram

One person was killed following a landslide at a quarry on Hlimen Samtland Road in Aizawl on Monday, police said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed by the police.

Meanwhile, Mizoram witnessed two earthquakes in a span of 12 hours. The first earthquake was reported of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 4:10 am on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres.

Whereas another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm on Sunday, according to the institute. (ANI)