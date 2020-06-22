Clash between residents, civil defence staff at containment zone; 1 arrested

Left Menu
A scuffle broke out between the residents and civil defence staff deployed at a containment zone in west Delhi's Nariana after some people tried to step outside the zone, police said on Monday. "A police constable and a civil defence staff member present at the site told us that some residents in the containment zone wanted to go out, while food was being distributed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:51 IST
A scuffle broke out between the residents and civil defence staff deployed at a containment zone in west Delhi's Nariana after some people tried to step outside the zone, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, a man was arrested after a civil defence staff member got injured in the melee, they said. The incident took place around 12 noon on Sunday when some of the residents of the containment zone became agitated to go out while food was being distributed there. When they were prevented from stepping out, they started arguing and a quarrel broke out between the residents and the civil defence staff, police said. “A police constable and a civil defence staff member present at the site told us that some residents in the containment zone wanted to go out, while food was being distributed. They removed the iron tin shade used to cover the area and during the scuffle, a civil defence staff was injured while he was trying to control the crowd,” a senior police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said an FIR has been registered on a complaint of civil defence staff Suraj Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act. A resident of the containment zone, Sampurnaanand Bharti, was arrested in this regard, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SRY

