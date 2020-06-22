Left Menu
Thousands of couples in Bengal tie knot sans pomp and show

At least 5,750 weddings were registered during April and May in Bengal, especially in districts that were largely unaffected by the outbreak during the first few weeks after the imposition of the lockdown, an official of the Registrar of Marriages said here on Monday. In Kolkata, and its adjoining areas, however, the numbers significantly went down, as coronavirus cases spiked, and the government put in place restrictions in containment zones to curb the spread of the disease, he said.

With pared-down guest lists and minimal arrangements devoid of feasts and grand processions, thousands of couples in Bengal have tied the knot in simple and intimate ceremonies amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. At least 5,750 weddings were registered during April and May in Bengal, especially in districts that were largely unaffected by the outbreak during the first few weeks after the imposition of the lockdown, an official of the Registrar of Marriages said here on Monday.

In Kolkata, and its adjoining areas, however, the numbers significantly went down, as coronavirus cases spiked, and the government put in place restrictions in containment zones to curb the spread of the disease, he said. "Many of these couples that solemnised their marriages recently had given notice much ahead of the shutdown. Their marriages were registered in accordance with rules," the official explained.

All marriage registrars have been told to maintain necessary safety norms to ensure that there was no health risk involved in the process, he said. "As some officers are aged, and more vulnerable to the viral disease, registrations have been postponed in some localities where the number of cases is high," he said.

There has, however, been a surge in registration since June 8, when the lockdown rules were relaxed and marriage ceremonies with a maximum of 25 persons in attendance allowed. Over 3,800 marriages were registered in West Bengal in just about 10 days from June 8, while the number stood at 1,835 during the first week of the month, the official said, quoting available data.

