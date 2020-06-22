Left Menu
Cong asks BJP not to compromise on national security, country's territorial integrity

The Congress hit back at the BJP on Monday for its attack on former prime minister Manmohan Singh and asked the saffron party not to compromise on national security and the country's territorial integrity, saying it would be the "biggest disservice" to the armed forces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:27 IST
The Congress hit back at the BJP on Monday for its attack on former prime minister Manmohan Singh and asked the saffron party not to compromise on national security and the country's territorial integrity, saying it would be the "biggest disservice" to the armed forces. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Singh has given an important advice and hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would adhere to it politely as it was given in the country's interest.

"Dear Sh Nadda and the BJP, Stop compromising on 'national security' and India's 'territorial integrity'. "This would be the biggest disservice to our Armed Forces and our 20 martyrs. Don't buckle down, have the strength to 'rise to the occasion'. We'll give the government every support," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

His comments came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda hit out at Singh, accusing him of "abjectly surrendering" hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China and "presiding over" 600 incursions made by the neighbouring country between 2010 and 2013 during his prime ministership. Nadda also asked the former prime minister to stop "insulting" the armed forces repeatedly and questioning their valour, alleging that Congress leaders did so post the surgical strikes.

"Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces. "One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!" Nadda said in tweets.

In his first remarks on the Ladakh face-off, the former prime minister said Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words and cannot allow China to use those as a vindication of its position. Noting that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, Singh called upon the prime minister to ensure justice for the soldiers who died defending India's territorial integrity.

