Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN farmers see red over slide in veggie prices, dump vegetables

During the demonstration in front of the district collectorate, farmers dumped loads of ladies finger and lemon and raised slogans like "save farmers," and sought Rs 20,000 compensation per acre in view of losses due to the virus spread. Holding green flags they said a plantain branch (vazhai Thar in Tamil), which was sold for Rs 400 before the outbreak of coronavirus, was now fetching only Rs 40.

PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:51 IST
TN farmers see red over slide in veggie prices, dump vegetables

Farmers dumped vegetables on the road here on Monday staging a protest demonstration pressing a charter of demands in view of alleged losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the demonstration in front of the district collectorate, farmers dumped loads of ladies finger and lemon and raised slogans like "save farmers," and sought Rs 20,000 compensation per acre in view of losses due to the virus spread.

Holding green flags they said a plantain branch (vazhai Thar in Tamil), which was sold for Rs 400 before the outbreak of coronavirus, was now fetching only Rs 40. Similarly, ladies finger now had an offer of Rs two per kilo, cucumber a rupee or two and a piece of lemon just 50 paise, they claimed.

Also, they listed other vegetables and alleged these too were being offered only pretty low prices in the market resulting in huge losses for the farmers. "Betel leaves and flowers wither away in the farms. We need justice and that is why we are staging a protest dumping vegetables," president, National South Indian Rivers Inter- Linking Farmers Association, P Ayyakannu told reporters.

In a petition submitted to district officials and addressed to Chief Minister K Palaniswami they listed the low prices for vegetables. Also, in view of the absence of functions and marriages witnessed during the normal times, sale of flowers, plantain and betel leaves and vegetables have been affected, they said and sought Rs 20,000 compensation from the Tamil Nadu government for the farmers.

"When a litre of water is being sold for Rs 20, a litre of milk is sought for Rs 15. Entire milk production by farmers must be procured by the government." All farm loans should be waived and remunerative prices should be offered including Rs 37 a kilo for paddy and Rs 5,000 (per ton) for sugarcane. Compensation for crops destroyed by wild animals and removing alleged encroachments from irrigation channels were among the other demands.

While Cauvery water was released from Mettur dam on June 12, it has not yet been let into the channels in Tiruchirappalli district, they alleged and wanted a minimum of 15,000 cusecs of water supply from the reservoir. The Association also alleged that some tenant farmers were evicted from their land based on false complaints and sought action for a halt to such unauthorised steps.

In view of rise in fuel prices, the rent for farm equipment has increased and hence, farmers should be given subsidy for petrol and diesel, they said. After the protest, the vegetables dumped on the road was loaded on mini garbage trucks by corporation civic workers and disposed of.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the countrys economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery, Morawiecki told a conference.Poles wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020