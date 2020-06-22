Maha: Tiger that killed five people dies at rescue centre

A tiger, which was captured earlier this month after it killed five people in the Tadoba Andhari Reserve area, died at a rescue centre in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday, forest officials said. The tiger, officially called KT-1, earlier used to move in and around the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district, located about 140 km from Nagpur.

It killed five people on separate occasions in the last five months in Kolara, Bamangaon and Satara villages located near TATR. The last such incident was reported on June 6, following which it was tranquilised and captured near the Kolara forest range, a forest official said.

"The Maharashtra Chief Wildlife Warden gave permission for its capture on June 8. The tiger was tranquilised on June 10, and shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur on June 11. It died on Monday," the official said. Meanwhile, an injured tigress that strayed into Bamani village under Nagbhid forest range of Chandrapur was tranquilised and rescued by a forest team, another official said.

After entering Bamani village, located around 115 km from the Chandrapur district headquarters, the feline took shelter in a shed owned by a villager, he said. Some villagers spotted the tigress and alerted officials of the Nagbhid forest range.

A rescue team rushed to the spot on Monday and tranquilised the tigress, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur, S V Ramarao said. "No one was injured during the rescue operation. The tigress, which was earlier injured, has now been shifted to the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur," Ramarao said.