Case filed for blocking ambulance with COVID-19 victim's body

A case has been registered against a group of persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district for obstructing movement of an ambulance carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim to the crematorium in their locality, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on the night of June 20 in Umela Phatak area near Vasai, a police official said.

He said people who stopped the ambulance feared that its movement might expose them to the virus. They were not wearing masks and violated lockdown norms by their act, he said, adding that the situation was resolved only after intervention of the police.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under DisasterManagement Act and Epidemic Diseases Act at Vasai police station..