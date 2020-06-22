Soldier dies of heart attack during LoC patrol in J-K's Poonch district

Soldier dies of heart attack during LoC patrol in J-K's Poonch districtPTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:27 IST
An army jawan died of heart attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said
Naik Surendra Singh suddenly fell unconscious when he was on patrol duty in the Balnoie area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district, they said
His fellow troopers immediately took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said.