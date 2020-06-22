Left Menu
J-K records two more COVID deaths, toll rises to 85

Two more COVID-19 positive patients died in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the disease in the union territory to 85, officials said on Monday.

22-06-2020
Two more COVID-19 positive patients died in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the disease in the union territory to 85, officials said on Monday. A 65-year-old man, hailing from Pulwama district of south Kashmir, was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes. He died at SMHS hospital on Sunday night, they said.

"His COVID-19 test results came back positive this morning," they added. The second patient, a 58-year-old man from Anantnag district's Kokernag area, died this afternoon at Chest Diseases Hospital, according to the officials.

They said he had been shifted to the hospital from Government Medical College, Anantnag on June 19 after he tested positive for COVID-19. With these two deaths, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has risen to 85 in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

