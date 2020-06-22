Cyclonic circulation over Odisha very likely to move northwestwards: IMD
A cyclonic circulation has been seen over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood, it is very likely to move northwestwards during next three days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:36 IST
A cyclonic circulation has been seen over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood, it is very likely to move northwestwards during next three days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). "A cyclonic circulation is seen over north interior Odisha & neighbourhood between 0.9 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 3 days," IMD tweeted.
"Due to these features, conditions are likely for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of MP, UP and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chand. And Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Gujarat, MP and UP and some parts of Rajasthan during subs. 48 hours," IMD wrote in another tweet. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south peninsular India during next four to five days, said IMD.
"Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely to continue over NE and adjoining east India during next four to five days. Isolated extremely heavy rain is also likely over SHWB aand Sikkim on 25th and over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th and 26th June, 2020," IMD tweeted. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards," IMD added.(ANI)
