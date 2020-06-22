Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclonic circulation over Odisha very likely to move northwestwards: IMD

A cyclonic circulation has been seen over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood, it is very likely to move northwestwards during next three days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:36 IST
Cyclonic circulation over Odisha very likely to move northwestwards: IMD
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A cyclonic circulation has been seen over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood, it is very likely to move northwestwards during next three days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). "A cyclonic circulation is seen over north interior Odisha & neighbourhood between 0.9 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 3 days," IMD tweeted.

"Due to these features, conditions are likely for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of MP, UP and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chand. And Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Gujarat, MP and UP and some parts of Rajasthan during subs. 48 hours," IMD wrote in another tweet. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south peninsular India during next four to five days, said IMD.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely to continue over NE and adjoining east India during next four to five days. Isolated extremely heavy rain is also likely over SHWB aand Sikkim on 25th and over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th and 26th June, 2020," IMD tweeted. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards," IMD added.(ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 get jail terms, Rs 31 lakh fine for cheating railways using forged bills

A special CBI court in Ernakulam has awarded jail terms and slapped a cumulative fine of Rs 31 lakh on four people for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 18.5 lakh to the Southern Railways in a construction project, the agency said in a stateme...

Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman said everything needs to be done to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Steffen Seibert said 20 worker...

Police, job-seeking protesters clash in Tunisian city of Tataouine

Demonstrators threw stones at police and blocked roads in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine on Monday, drawing salvoes of tear gas to disperse them, in an escalation of protests over high unemployment, witnesses said.Protesters are ca...

China's Li says EU is a partner, despite tensions

China and the European Union are more partners than competitors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the two sides held their first formal talks since ties soured over accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020