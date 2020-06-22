4 get jail terms, Rs 31 lakh fine for cheating railways using forged bills

A special CBI court in Ernakulam has awarded jail terms and slapped a cumulative fine of Rs 31 lakh on four people for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 18.5 lakh to the Southern Railways in a construction project, the agency said in a statement The four -- three engineers and a contractor -- were accused of presenting forged bills of a contract to construct vertical sand piles, it said

"The court has sentenced S K Bansal, the then Deputy Chief Engineer and S K Agarwal, the then executive engineer, both to undergo one year simple imprisonment with fine of Rs seven lakh each; C K Varghese, the then executive engineer to undergo one year simple imprisonment with fine of Rs three lakh and a private person Sajeev Mathew, (Contractor) to undergo one year simple imprisonment with fine of Rs14 lakh," agency spokesperson RK Gaur said

The accused had entered in a criminal conspiracy to cheat the Southern Railways in the construction of vertical sand piles. The contractor prepared false and forged inflated bills which were processed and passed by the accused officials, causing a loss of over Rs 18.5 lakh to the Southern Railways, he said.