Telangana CM visits Suryapet to meet kin of Col Santosh Kumar

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday visited Suryapet to personally meet and console the family members of Col Santosh Kumar who martyred in the Indo-China clashed recently on the border.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:51 IST
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday visited Suryapet to personally meet and console the family members of Col Santosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday visited Suryapet to personally meet and console the family members of Col Santosh Kumar who martyred in the Indo-China clashed recently on the border. Telangana CMO stated, KCR along with Ministers Jagdeesh Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government's Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reached Suryapet in the afternoon and firstly he paid floral tribute to the photograph of Col Santosh.

Later, he consoled Col Santosh's wife Santoshi, parents Manjula, Upender, sister Sruthi. The CM spoke to Col Santosh's children Abhigna, Anirudh Teja. The CM hailed Col Santosh for sacrificing his precious life for the security of the country. The CM said he was very upset with the death of Col Santosh. He assured that he would stand by Col Santosh's family at all times. He said the family members could contact him whenever they need anything.

The CM urged Minister Jagdeesh Reddy to take care of the family. The CM has personally handed over the letter appointing Santoshi as the Group I officer. He also handed over the documents allotting 711 Sq Yards of house site in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad to Santoshi. The CM gave a Cheque for Rs 4 Crore to Santoshi and Rs one to Col Santosh's parents. Rajya Sabha members J Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Neti Vidyasagar, MLAs Gyaderi Kishore, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Chilumarthi Lingaiah, Bhoopal Reddy, Saidireddy, ZP Chairperson Deepika Yugandhar, Municipal Chair person Annapurnamma, DCCB Chairman Gongadi Mahender Reddy, TRS general secretary Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao and others participated in the programme. (ANI)

