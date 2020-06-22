COVID-19: Gratified supply chains between India-Saudi Arabia have been maintained, says Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and said he is gratified that supply chains between the two countries are being maintained even during the COVID-19 period
He also said that ensuring health needs reflects the strength of the bilateral ties
"A warm conversation with #Saudi FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Gratified that our supply chains and trade commitments have been maintained even during #COVID period," Jaishankar tweeted. "Ensuring health needs reflects the strength of our ties. Appreciate the gestures made by Saudi authorities to the Indian community," he said.
