COVID-19 death toll in Punjab crosses 100-mark

There are 1,309 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 786 positive cases, followed by 564 in Jalandhar, 581 in Ludhiana, 219 in Mohali , 214 in Patiala, 221 in Sangrur, 184 in Tarn Taran, 191 in Gurdaspur, 188 in Pathankot, 164 in Hoshiarpur, 125 in SBS Nagar,  98 in Faridkot, 90 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 89 in Rupnagar, 84 in Muktsar, 76 in Moga, 68 in Bathinda, 73 in Ferozepur, 63 in Kapurthala, 75 in Fazilka, 39 in Mansa and 43 in Barnala.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:32 IST
Death toll due to the coronavirus crossed the 100-mark in Punjab after two more persons succumbed to the infection on Monday, while 177 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally to 4,235, according to a government health bulletin. The two fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, taking the death toll to 101.

Punjab has been witnessing a steady spike in coronavirus cases with 1,111 people testing positive for the virus since June 15. Of the fresh 177 cases, 46 were in Jalandhar, 34 in Ludhiana, 28 in Amritsar, 15 in Sangrur, 13 in Fazilka, seven each in Pathankot and Ferozepur, five in Patiala, four in Bathinda, three each in Faridkot and Muktsar, two each in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and one each in Moga and Kapurthala, according to the bulletin.

Three of them were Border Security Force personnel and four policeman; one was a railway employee. Of the total cases, 17 have a recent travel history to other states.

On Monday, 125 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. So far, 2,825 people have been cured of the infection. There are 1,309 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 786 positive cases, followed by 564 in Jalandhar, 581 in Ludhiana, 219 in Mohali , 214 in Patiala, 221 in Sangrur, 184 in Tarn Taran, 191 in Gurdaspur, 188 in Pathankot, 164 in Hoshiarpur, 125 in SBS Nagar,  98 in Faridkot, 90 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 89 in Rupnagar, 84 in Muktsar, 76 in Moga, 68 in Bathinda, 73 in Ferozepur, 63 in Kapurthala, 75 in Fazilka, 39 in Mansa and 43 in Barnala. Five patients are critical and on ventilator support while 21 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,46,760 samples have been taken so far for testing. PTI CHS VSD ABH ABH.

