Maha govt hopeful of budget fund disbursal for schools

The Maharashtra government is optimistic about disbursing funds approved through supplementary demands during the Budget session for schools and a decision on the issue will be taken during cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday. Pawar, who also holds Finance portfolio, held a meeting with some MLAs on issues relating to funds for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, an official statement said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar and the states School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also attended the meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House here. The meeting also discussed hardships being faced by teaching and non-teaching staff due to the lockdown.