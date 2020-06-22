Maha govt hopeful of budget fund disbursal for schools
The Maharashtra government is optimistic about disbursing funds approved through supplementary demands during the Budget session for schools and a decision on the issue will be taken during cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:48 IST
The Maharashtra government is optimistic about disbursing funds approved through supplementary demands during the Budget session for schools and a decision on the issue will be taken during cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday. Pawar, who also holds Finance portfolio, held a meeting with some MLAs on issues relating to funds for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, an official statement said.
NCP president Sharad Pawar and the states School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also attended the meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House here. The meeting also discussed hardships being faced by teaching and non-teaching staff due to the lockdown.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ajit Pawar
- Sharad Pawar
- Varsha Gaikwad
- NCP
ALSO READ
Maharashtra returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya
Maharashtra Governor condoles demise of Chandrakanta Goyal
COVID-19: Goa MLA seeks PM Modi's intervention to seal state border with Maharashtra
Centre ready to provide all assistance to Maharashtra to fight COVID-19: Rajnath Singh
One death, no new COVID-19 cases amongst Maharashtra Police personnel