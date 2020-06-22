1,363 Phensedyl bottles worth Rs 2.27 L seized, 2 arrested in Bengal

More than 1,300 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup worth Rs 2.27 lakh have been seized and two persons arrested along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday. The two persons, residents of Kaliachak in Malda district, were nabbed on Sunday night while trying to smuggle Phensedyl bottles across the border to Bangladesh. A total of 475 bottles were seized from their possession, a release issued by BSF South Bengal Frontier second-in-command, Rabi Ranjan, said.

In other similar operations, 575 and 313 Phensedyl bottles were seized in different sectors of the South Bengal Frontier on Sunday night, taking the total number of bottles seized on the previous day to 1,363, it said. A total of 1.36 lakh Bangladesh-bound Phensedyl bottles have been seized along the South Bengal Frontier this year, the release said.

Phensedyl contains codeine phosphate, a narcotic drug, and is often used as a popular alternative for liquor where alcohol consumption is banned, sources said..