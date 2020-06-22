Wear masks or face action, Pune divisional commissioner warns

Wearing of masks is compulsory in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and action will be taken by civic and police authorities against those defying the rule, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said on Monday.

The issue of some people defying the mask rule was discussed with the additional chief secretary, he added.

When cases are increasing, it is all the more important that people wear masks to contain the outbreak, PuneCollector Naval Kishore Ram said.