Goa sees 1st COVID-19 death, number of cases touch 864

Goa witnessed its first COVID-19 death on Monday while 46 new cases took the state's novel coronavirus positive count to 864, an official said. An 85-year-old man from Sattari taluka's Morlem area, a containment zone, died on Monday from the infection with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stating he had comorbidities like asthma, diabetes and chronic pulmonary disease.

"On Monday, 1,190 samples were tested, of which 46 returned positive, 884 negative and 260 are awaited. A total of 17 people were discharged after recovering from the infection," he said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 864, new cases: 46, deaths: nil, discharged: 152, active cases 711, Samples tested till date: 53,050.