Video of Latur school conducting classes goes viral, probe on

Video of Latur school conducting classes goes viral, probe onPTI | Latur | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:39 IST
The district administration inLatur in Maharashtra on Monday ordered a probe after a videowent viral on social media showing a school conductingstandard X classes despite a shutdown in force for the novelcoronavirus outbreak
The school is reportedly located in Udgir, a hotspotin the district with 95 COVID-19 cases, including four deathsdue to the infection
"The school seen in the video will be probed andaction will be taken accordingly," Latur Collector G Sreekanthsaid.
