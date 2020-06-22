Video of Latur school conducting classes goes viral, probe on

The district administration inLatur in Maharashtra on Monday ordered a probe after a videowent viral on social media showing a school conductingstandard X classes despite a shutdown in force for the novelcoronavirus outbreak

The school is reportedly located in Udgir, a hotspotin the district with 95 COVID-19 cases, including four deathsdue to the infection

"The school seen in the video will be probed andaction will be taken accordingly," Latur Collector G Sreekanthsaid.