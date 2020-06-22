Death threat to UP CM: Lucknow court denies bail to accused
On May 23, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Khan in Mumbai for allegedly threatening to kill the CM. The Uttar Pradesh Police's social media helpdesk had received a WhatsApp message on May 22, in which the sender allegedly threatened to kill Adityanath in a bomb blast, an official had said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:04 IST
A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mohammed Faisal, who had allegedly issued threats for the release of Kamran Amin Khan. On May 23, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Khan in Mumbai for allegedly threatening to kill the CM.
The Uttar Pradesh Police's social media helpdesk had received a WhatsApp message on May 22, in which the sender allegedly threatened to kill Adityanath in a bomb blast, an official had said. The UP Police alerted the Maharashtra ATS after the message was traced to Mumbai following which the sender was tracked down and arrested.
ALSO READ
72 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow
Several areas of UP likely to receive rainfall: Meteorological Centre Lucknow
WhatsApp chat of Raj pvt hospital staff to not help Muslim patients goes viral, inquiry initiated
Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests arms supplier to Khalistani terrorists from Hapur: Officer.
Uttar Pradesh reports 433 more cases of COVID-19 today