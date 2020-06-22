Left Menu
Rath Yatra: Odisha starts COVID-19 testing of 1,500 people who will pull chariots

The Odisha government on Monday launched a massive coronavirus test drive in Puri following the Supreme Court's directive that all those engaged in pulling chariots during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra must have mandatory COVID-19 negative report, an official said.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Odisha government on Monday launched a massive coronavirus test drive in Puri following the Supreme Court's directive that all those engaged in pulling chariots during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra must have mandatory COVID-19 negative report, an official said. The Rath Yatra involves three chariots -- Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan.

Not more than 500 people, including servitors and security personnel, are allowed to pull one chariot, and hence, the administration requires 1,500 people to pull the three chariots. "We will have to collect samples from at least 1,500 people and get them examined by 11 am on Tuesday as chariot pulling is scheduled to start from 12 noon," a health department official said. Earlier, the state's health and family welfare department had conducted COVID-19 test of 956 persons, including servitors and carpenters, and others engaged in chariot construction.

The servitors whose samples were tested earlier maybe engaged in Pahandi - the procession through which the deities will be carried to the chariots from the temple. The fresh persons whose coronavirus test will be done will pull the chariots, the official said, adding that several teams of technicians are engaged in sample collection and testing.

"We are fully cooperating with the administration and our people are standing in queue to give sample so that they can pull chariots," said Ramachandra Dasmohapatra, a member of the Daitapati Nijog and also a member of the Temple Managing Committee. The apex court in its direction has clearly said that the people testing negative for COVID-19 will only be allowed to pull the chariots.

It also directed that those engaged in pulling chariots will have to maintain social distancing before, during, and after the Rath Yatra. Steps are being taken keeping in view public health during the COVID pandemic, the official said.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has also prohibited the movement of trains and passenger buses to Puri during the shutdown period, an official said.

