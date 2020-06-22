Left Menu
Nagpur mayor seeks FIR against civic chief for 'forgery'

"Municipal Commissioner Mundhe and others misused their posts to commit irregularities inSmart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (SSCDCL). "Hence, Iand Leader of House in NMC, Sandip Jadhav, have lodged a police complaint seeking registration of a criminal offence against these two administrative officers (Mundhe and Thakur)," said Joshi.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 23:01 IST
Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi on Monday filed a police complaint seeking registration of a criminal offence against municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe alleging irregularities by misusing his post. Addressing a press conference, Joshi alleged Mundhe, Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (SSCDCL) CFO Mona Thakur and Accounts Officer Amruta Deshkar committed forgery by granting Rs 18 crore to two Smart City project contractors from fixed deposits of the government.

He also questioned the appointment of Mundhe as CEO of the Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited "without approval of the board of directors". When contacted, Mundhe told PTI that municipal commissioner is an ex-officio director as per a government resolution (GR) and articles of association.

"The CEO (of SSCDCL) had resigned in February, following which the chairman asked me to take over," Mundhe said. Responding to the allegation over payment to contractors, Mundhe said they were appointed before he took charge as the civic chief.

"The contractors had submitted bills after completion of work and they were paid as per the set procedure," he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vanita Sahu confirmed receipt of the complaint.

"We need to verify the contents of the complaint and need to inquire the whole matter. Further action will be taken based on facts," the DCP said..

