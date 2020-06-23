Gautam Buddh Nagar records biggest single-day spike with 103 COVID cases, tally crosses 1,500

In the biggest single-day spike, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the district's tally to 1,516, state health department data showed. A total of 71 patients were also discharged from hospitals after recovery, it stated.

There are 603 active COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. While 894 patients have been discharged after recovery, 19 have died, according to the data. The total number of positive cases so far stands at 1,516, according to the data.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 59.12 per cent on Monday, the data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar has the maximum number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Kanpur Nagar (363), Ghaziabad (398), Lucknow (340), Bulandshahr (261), Hapur (248) and Meerut (247), it stated.