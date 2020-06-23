2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-06-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 06:29 IST
Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandzoo area of Pulwama on Tuesday. The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, and a search operation is underway, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Police and security forces are on the job, it added. Further, details are awaited. (ANI)