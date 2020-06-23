Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in India climb to 4,40,215, nearly 11,000 recoveries in single day

Of the total 14,011 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 6,283 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,233 deaths, Gujarat with 1,684, Tamil Nadu with 794, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with 569 each, Madhya Pradesh with 521, Rajasthan with 356 and Telangana with 217 deaths. The COVID-19 death toll reached 169 in Haryana, 142 in Karnataka, 111 in Andhra Pradesh, 101 in Punjab, 85 in Jammu and Kashmir, 55 in Bihar, 28 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala and 15 in Odisha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 11:21 IST
COVID-19 cases in India climb to 4,40,215, nearly 11,000 recoveries in single day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country has witnessed a spike of 2,49,680 infections from June 1 till date, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh contributing to almost 70 percent of total cases.

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,48,189 patients cured so far, while there were 1,78,014 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,994 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 56.38 percent amongst coronavirus infected patients, an official said. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 71,37,716 samples have been tested up to June 22 with 1,87,223 samples being tested on Monday. Of the 312 fresh fatalities reported till Tuesday morning, 113 were from Maharashtra, 58 from Delhi, 37 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from West Bengal, 9 from Haryana, seven each from Rajasthan and Telangana, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Bihar and Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Odisha, and Uttarakhand. India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil, and Russia.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is in the eighth position in terms of the death toll. Of the total 14,011 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 6,283 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,233 deaths, Gujarat with 1,684, Tamil Nadu with 794, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with 569 each, Madhya Pradesh with 521, Rajasthan with 356 and Telangana with 217 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 169 in Haryana, 142 in Karnataka, 111 in Andhra Pradesh, 101 in Punjab, 85 in Jammu and Kashmir, 55 in Bihar, 28 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala and 15 in Odisha. Chhattisgarh has registered 12 deaths, Jharkhand 11, Assam nine, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry eight each, Chandigarh six, while Goa, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry.

More than 70 percent of deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,35,796, followed by Delhi at 62,655, Tamil Nadu at 62,087, Gujarat at 27,825, Uttar Pradesh at 18,322, Rajasthan at 15,232 and West Bengal at 14,358, according to ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 12,078 in Madhya Pradesh, 11,025 in Haryana, 9,399 in Karnataka, 9,372 in Andhra Pradesh and 8,674 in Telangana. It has risen to 7,825 in Bihar, 6,088 in Jammu and Kashmir, 5,586 in Assam, and 5,303 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 4,235 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 3,310 cases.

A total of 2,402 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,303 in Chhattisgarh, 2,137 in Jharkhand, 1,237 in Tripura, 898 in Manipur, 864 in Goa, 847 in Ladakh and 727 in Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh has recorded 411 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 383 cases, Nagaland has 280, Mizoram has 141 and Arunachal Pradesh has 139.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 91 COVID-19 cases. Sikkim has recorded 78 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands-registered 48 infections, while Meghalaya has recorded 44 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," the ministry said, adding 8,015 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Physical distancing, face mask use could help avoid second COVID-19 wave: Study

Physical distancing and other interventions such as the use of face masks and hand hygiene may help prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections, and remove the need for future lockdowns, according to a modelling study. The findings, publis...

Protesters try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in DC

Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police. WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, ...

Corporates, lawmakers, rights bodies slam Trump admin's move to suspend H-1B, other work visas

Top US lawmakers, corporates, and human rights bodies working among the immigrant communities have slammed the Trump administration for suspending H-1B and other foreign work visas till December 31 to help millions of Americans hit by job l...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with worrying increases in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization WHO said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 9.1 million people have been rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020