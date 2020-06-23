Left Menu
COVID cases in shelter home: NCPCR asks UP govt to ensure proper treatment of 57 girls

The NCPCR has also asked the UP government to ensure proper treatment and protection to the girls, it said. The Commission said it is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with state authorities on the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:13 IST
The apex child rights body, NCPCR, has asked the UP government to ensure proper treatment and protection of 57 girls who tested positive for the coronavirus infection at a government-run shelter home in Kanpur. In a statement, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Monday sought details of the matter from the UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The statement said that one member of the UP state commission visited the shelter home on June 17 to carry out an inspection. The state commission issued instructions to the authorities concerned for measures to provide treatment and adequate safety to the girls affected by COVID-19, the statement said. The NCPCR has also asked the UP government to ensure proper treatment and protection to the girls, it said.

The Commission said it is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with state authorities on the matter. Five of the girls were pregnant and one HIV positive. The Kanpur district administration on Sunday had clarified that the girls were pregnant at the time they came to the shelter home.PTI UZM DV DV.

