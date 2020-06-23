29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, tally reaches 756

Himachal Pradesh has reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 756, said State Health Department. The result of 138 samples is awaited, as per the 9 pm bulletin yesterday.

The total number of cases in the state includes 308 active cases, 11 migrated, 429 recovered, and six deaths. With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday.