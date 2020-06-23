Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kota: Upset over departmental notice, railway engineer barges into senior's house, attacks his wife

The chief workshop manager (CWM), Kota, said the accused engineer was suspended Monday evening itself, even though he has not been arrested by the police yet. Railway Colony Police Station SHO Hansraj Meena said the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) based on a complaint by Singh.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:08 IST
Kota: Upset over departmental notice, railway engineer barges into senior's house, attacks his wife

Irked over a departmental notice in a two-year-old case, a railway engineer barged into the residence of his senior here and attacked his 45-year-old wife, leaving her injured, police said on Tuesday. They said Shiv Prakash Meena (45), a senior section engineer (planning) at goods bogie maintenance workshop here, allegedly attacked the wife of Pramod Kumar Singh, a deputy chief mechanical engineer, Monday afternoon at the Railway Workshop Colony. The chief workshop manager (CWM), Kota, said the accused engineer was suspended Monday evening itself, even though he has not been arrested by the police yet.

Railway Colony Police Station SHO Hansraj Meena said the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) based on a complaint by Singh. He said the accused has neither been detained for interrogation nor arrested as the statements of concerned people are yet to be recorded.

Initial inquiry revealed that Singh had issued a notice to Shiv Prakash about six months ago after inquiries into two separate incidents, that took place two years ago, in which the accused had allegedly manhandled his coworkers. Upset over the notice, Shiv Prakash allegedly barged into the officer’s house Monday afternoon, pushed his wife down on the floor and manhandled her as she opened the door, police said. The woman's husband was at his office at the time of the incident. The woman received injuries over her arms, and cried for help when her neighbours intervened and rescued her, they said.

They said the accused tried to flee from the spot, but the neighbours snatched his motorbike key, nabbed him and handed him over to the police. Chief Workshop Manager (CWM) MK Gupta said, “He (Shiv Prakash) was suspended Monday evening. However, a departmental inquiry is yet to be ordered.” PTI COR NSD TIR TIR.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Vexed by annexation: The battle inside the EU over Israel   

Two months before Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan on Jan. 28, Luxembourgs foreign minister was certain the U.S. president would break with the European Union and recognise Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements in the ...

Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most 'thousands' due to virus

A Saudi official said on Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronaviru...

Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic

Swiped a credit card Turned on the lights Driven to work or the supermarket Israels central bank has been watching. With traditional indicators like inflation and unemployment arriving too late or unreliable due to COVID-19 disruptions and ...

'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwells bestseller Outliers, the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in focus. According to Variety, the series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020