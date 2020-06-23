Left Menu
Shravasti District Courts complex sealed as doctor contracts coronavirus

Shravasti (UP), Jun 23 ( PTI) The Shravasti District Courts complex was sealed and declared a containment zone after a doctor deputed there on screening duty tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, the courts complex was sealed and declared a containment zone, the CMO said.

PTI | Shravasti | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:07 IST
Shravasti District Courts complex sealed as doctor contracts coronavirus

Shravasti (UP), Jun 23 ( PTI) The Shravasti District Courts complex was sealed and declared a containment zone after a doctor deputed there on screening duty tested positive for coronavirus. District Judge incharge of Shravasti, Shiv Kumar Singh, said the courts complex will remain closed till further orders and all necessary work will be carried out from home. Chief Medical Officer Dr AP Bhargav said a medical team under a doctor was deputed on screening duty in the courts complex. On Saturday, the doctor was found coronavirus positive, he said. The CMO said the residential area of the doctor was declared a hotspot on Sunday. On Monday, the courts complex was sealed and declared a containment zone, the CMO said. Bhargav said samples of 99 people, including 40 police and PAC personnel, have been sent for testing to Lucknow. All these people have been asked to remain in quarantine. The police and PAC personnel have been quarantined at the Police Lines. The doctor has been admitted to a hospital, the CMO added.

