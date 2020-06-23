Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab moves towards further reopening, allows restaurant dine-in, marriage halls at 50% capacity

The Punjab government Tuesday moved towards further reopening of the economy, allowing hotels, restaurants and marriage halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity, with strict adherence to social-distancing norms and other health protocols.Though bars shall remain closed, liquor can be served in the rooms and restaurants, as permitted under the excise policy of the state, the guidelines say.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:17 IST
Punjab moves towards further reopening, allows restaurant dine-in, marriage halls at 50% capacity
Representative image Image Credit: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/movies-clacker-movie-night-film-4276397/

The Punjab government Tuesday moved towards the further reopening of the economy, allowing hotels, restaurants, and marriage halls to operate at 50 percent capacity, with strict adherence to social-distancing norms and other health protocols. According to fresh guidelines issued here, restaurants in the state are now allowed 'dine-in' facility till 8 pm, with 50 percent occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less. "Keeping in view concerns of the Industry and MHA instructions, we have decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls & other hospitality services at reduced 50% capacity. However, establishments must adhere to the SoP and observe full precautions," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Tuesday. The state had allowed these activities in a very limited manner from June 1, when the country officially entered into Unlock-1 to gradually exit from the coronavirus lockdown.

Restaurants in hotels are now allowed to serve food including buffet meals up to 50 percent of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less, as per the guidelines. The restaurants would also be open to persons other than hotel guests but only till 8 pm. Though bars shall remain closed, liquor can be served in the rooms and restaurants, as permitted under the excise policy of the state, the guidelines say. Marriages and other social functions, open-air parties in banquet halls and marriage palaces, can be organized for up to 50 persons, they said, but the number of guests, exclusive of catering staff, would not exceed 50.

"The size of the banquet hall shall be at least 5,000 square feet based on the requirement of 10' x10' area for a person for the purpose of maintenance of adequate social distancing," as per the guidelines. The bars shall continue to remain closed. However, liquor can be served in the function as per the excise policy of the state.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aspen could produce 10 mln dexamethasone tablets within a month -CEO

South African pharmaceutical maker Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad told Reuters on Tuesday.Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10 million tablets in the next 3 to 4 ...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'fake news'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure fake news reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. Chinese ...

Indian Bank Q4 net loss widens to Rs 218 crore

Public sector Indian Bank said on Tuesday its net loss for the January to March quarter expanded to Rs 218 crore from Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY19. This was largely due to higher provisions of Rs 1,921 crore in Q4 FY20 as compared to Rs 1,435 cr...

Endemol Shine adapting Damyanti Biswas' crime novel 'You Beneath Your Skin' into series

Production company Endemol Shine India is set to create a multi-part drama series based on author Damyanti Biswas bestselling crime novel You Beneath Your SkinThe book was published by Simon Schuster India in September 2019 andreceived acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020