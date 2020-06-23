Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two arrested for opening fire at man in southeast Delhi

The incident, which took place on Sunday, was a result of an ongoing dispute between Faizan Ali, who is a landlord, and his tenant Mohsin over non-payment of rent, they said. The landlord's son, Shadiyab Ali (29), and his associate, Saif (20), were arrested on Monday from their residence, while other accused are absconding, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:59 IST
Two arrested for opening fire at man in southeast Delhi

A 29-year-old man and his friend were arrested for allegedly opening fire and injuring a person after a quarrel broke out between them over not paying rent in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Tuesday. The incident, which took place on Sunday, was a result of an ongoing dispute between Faizan Ali, who is a landlord, and his tenant Mohsin over non-payment of rent, they said.

The landlord's son, Shadiyab Ali (29), and his associate, Saif (20), were arrested on Monday from their residence, while other accused are absconding, they said. Police said the incident took place at a house in Nai Basti, Abul Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.  Mohsin had been staying on rent at their flat for about two years and since last three-four months, he had not been paying the rent, police said, adding that the exact amount of pending rent was not known.

According to police, around 8 pm on Sunday, Faizan's two daughters went to meet Mohsin at the rented flat and told him to either clear the rent or vacate the room. On this, Mohsin called his four friends and a brother. In the meantime, the landlord's two sons Shadiyab Ali and Faizyab Ali along with their friend Saif also reached there.

"During a heated argument, a scuffle broke out between the two parties, during which, Faiziyab Ali, who had a country-made pistol, opened fire at one Mussamin, who is an associate of the tenant," R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital for treatment, he said.

An FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act, Meena added. While accused Shadiyab Ali is a graduate in Hotel Management, his associate Saif is a first year student of pharmacy, police said, adding that both of them have no previous involvements.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 67th death anniversary at the Civil Hospital hereThe chief minister garlanded Mookerjees photograph a...

Larsen & Toubro shares jump nearly 7 pc on winning large contracts

Shares of Larsen Toubro on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company said it has secured large contracts for its various businesses. On the BSE, the stock rose 6.68 per cent to close at Rs 967.85. During the day, it surged 6.93 pe...

South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial to be vaccinated

The first participants in South Africas first clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19 will be vaccinated this week.The first clinical trial in South Africa and on the continent for a COVID-19 vaccine was announced on Tuesday during a ...

Aspen could produce 10 mln dexamethasone tablets within a month -CEO

South African pharmaceutical maker Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad told Reuters on Tuesday.Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10 million tablets in the next 3 to 4 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020