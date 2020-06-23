Left Menu
Man arrested for involvement in killing of arms supplier over payment issues

A 36-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of an arms supplier over payment issues, police said on Tuesday The accused, Raj Kumar who is a resident of Najafgarh, had procured a weapon from the supplier as he allegedly planned to kill a man with whom he suspected his wife was having an affair.

Updated: 23-06-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The accused, Raj Kumar who is a resident of Najafgarh, had procured a weapon from the supplier as he allegedly planned to kill a man with whom he suspected his wife was having an affair. The accused also blamed the man for his wife leaving him, they said. He has previously been involved in several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and car-jacking in Delhi, Haryana and UP. "On Sunday, information was received that Kumar will come to meet his associate at Vipin Garden around 4 pm. A trap was laid and he was apprehended at 4.05 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Interrogation revealed that Kumar had a strained relationship with his wife who left him in January. He suspected his wife of having a relationship with Sachin Dahiya. Kumar held Dahiya responsible for his wife deserting him, the DCP said. He planned to kill Dahiya and roped in Joginder, Sandeep, Naveen and his brother Pradeep. Jaggu procured weapon for them and a car was robbed from Rohtak in Haryana, police said. Before executing their plan, a quarrel took place between Jaggu and others, in which he was killed on February 14 in Najafgarh area. Sandeep and Pardeep were arrested in this case, but Raj Kumar and Naveen were absconding, Alphonse said. One country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession, they added.

